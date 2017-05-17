Corruption: Nigerians Should Expect More Prosecutions & Convictions – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has a good story to tell on its agenda especially in the fight against corruption.



Speaking at the Special (10th) Edition of the Town Hall Meeting held in Abuja, which coincides with the second anniversary of the administration, the minister said that President Buhari has confronted corruption headlong in the last two years.

Mohammed who spoke against the backdrop of criticisms of the anti-corruption war of the administration by Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara, said Nigerians should expect more prosecutions and convictions as the government was not resting on its oars in tackling corruption in the public service.

“Let me say straightaway that in giving this mid-term report, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that this administration has a story to tell, a story of achievements that – if we are able to continue along this path – will stand the test of time and put our dear nation on the path of sustainable growth and development. “We have taken on corruption at its core. There are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector corruption than Nigeria has ever seen.

“We have acted to address the leakages in government spending that make corruption possible, through the zero- based budgeting and the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the government’s efficiency unit and the hugely successful whistle-blower policy.”

According to him, the government was waging the war against corruption because of its interest in the future prosperity for all Nigerians, pointing out that corruption levels in our society had become completely unacceptable and that the brazenness and impunity of those involved, and the lack of accountability at all levels of society had to be addressed “if we were to create the foundations for future prosperity.”

“That future prosperity, for all Nigerians, was the overriding objective of the administration. We were, and remain, 100 per cent

committed to delivering an economy that enables all Nigerians to achieve their ambitions, no matter how big, or small,” he stated. Mohammed spoke on other achievements of the administration of President Buhari.

Continuing, the minister recalled that “When President Buhari was inaugurated on May 29th, 2015, he set out an ambitious agenda to take on the most pressing challenges our nation faces. It’s important to remember the context of that speech, and the situation that we faced at that time.

“As he was speaking, Boko Haram was in control of a significant part of Nigeria’s North-East. In Borno State alone, Boko Haram occupied 24 out of the State’s 27 local councils. The territorial integrity of Nigeria was threatened. Our first, and most pressing assignment, therefore, was to restore security to the nation.”

The post Corruption: Nigerians Should Expect More Prosecutions & Convictions – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

