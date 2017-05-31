Pages Navigation Menu

Senate halts concession of PH refinery to Agip, Oando – Vanguard

Senate halts concession of PH refinery to Agip, Oando
Vanguard
ABUJA — The Senate has suspended the planned concession of Port Harcourt refinery to Agip and Oando by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. It also resolved to constitute a seven-member ad-hoc committee to probe the concession. Members of the …
