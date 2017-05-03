Corruption taints military veterans’ housing project in Lufhereng – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Corruption taints military veterans' housing project in Lufhereng
Times LIVE
Military veterans who had forcefully occupied houses in Lufhereng near Soweto on Wednesday alleged that the housing project was riddled with corruption and underhanded dealings by the project manager.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!