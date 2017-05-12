Corruption trial: Ex FCT minister gets N500m bail

Justice Abubakar Talba of FCT High Court, Gudu, on Friday granted bail in the sum of N500million to the former FCT Minister, Sen. Bala Mohammed. The court also ordered Mohammed to produce two sureties in like sum that must be a serving senator and a director in the Federal Civil Service, with landed property in the FCT.

