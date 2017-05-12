Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption trial: Ex FCT minister gets N500m bail

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Justice Abubakar Talba of FCT High Court, Gudu, on Friday granted bail in the sum of N500million to the former FCT Minister, Sen. Bala Mohammed. The court also ordered Mohammed to produce two sureties in like sum that must be a serving senator and a director in the Federal Civil Service, with landed property in the FCT.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

