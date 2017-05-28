Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Corruption war: Nigeria still has a long way to go – UK High Commissioner

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, has said that in spite of the laudable efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in the fight against corruption, Nigeria still has a long way to go. He stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the public presentation of a 41-page report […]

Corruption war: Nigeria still has a long way to go – UK High Commissioner

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.