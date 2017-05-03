Corruption: We Must Stop Pointing Finger, Shifting Blame – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said for the country to make reasonable results in its anti-corruption fight, it should stop pointing accusing fingers and shifting blame or passing the buck.

He also said that lack of successful prosecution of high profile cases involving some politically exposed persons (PEPs) is giving serious cause for concern both for Nigerians and the international community.

He disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when he gave the inauguration lecture themed, “Leadership, Governance and the Challenges of Development in Nigeria: The Way Forward,” organised by Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Development Research Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He said, “We must stop pointing accusing fingers, shifting blame or passing the buck. Indeed, the buck ends with everyone. I believe that if Nigeria arises to its responsibility, Africa has risen, and so we must lead by example.”

According to Obasanjo, fighting corruption is not a popular agenda but the apparent realisation of the negative impact of corruption has promoted the fight against corruption as a measure of good governance.

