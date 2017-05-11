Corsica camp: Babangida criticises Rohr’s list of players

Retired Nigeria international Tijani Babaginda has gently criticized the invitation of Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu to the national team, saying that it is difficult to monitor his performances in Israel.

On the other hand, the former Ajax Amsterdam wing wizard has given thumbs up to Rohr for calling up Premier League duo Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Moses because they have been producing top-class performances week in week out.

‘’There are some players playing in Israel. I want to see them with my eyes, not people writing about them,’’ Babaginda said. ‘’I watch a lot of the English, Dutch, French and German Leagues, it is very unfortunate that most of our players now are not playing. Good that they invited them to the Super Eagles.

‘’I am not judging them not on what I read but what I see. There are other ones playing regularly and doing well but I have not seen them. You can always call Ndidi, he is doing fine, you can call Moses.’’

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players to a training camp in France ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa next month.

