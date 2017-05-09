Corsica camp/friendly match: Rohr calls up Iheanacho, Echiejile, Ogu, 22 others

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players for the planned camping programme in France and the international friendly match against the Corsica Senior National Team later this month.

The three-time African champions will open camp in Corsica on 24th May and then play against the Corsica Senior team two days later, before moving camp to Paris, capital of France for the second phase of the camping programme ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Nigeria, unbeaten in a competitive game at senior level by South Africa since the Rainbow Nation returned to international football 25 years ago, go up against the familiar foes at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 10th June.

Injury has ruled out first –choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Championship, leaving home –based Ikechukwu Ezenwa to fight it out with fellow former junior international Dele Alampasu for the slot between the sticks.

England –based duo Ola Aina (Chelsea FC) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC) have been granted permission to feature for their respective clubs in the English FA Cup final on 27th May before joining the squad in Paris.

The post Corsica camp/friendly match: Rohr calls up Iheanacho, Echiejile, Ogu, 22 others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

