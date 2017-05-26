Corsica coach: Eagles’re world class players

Coach of the Corsica national team Jean-Michel Cavalli has hailed the quality of players in the camp of today’s friendly opponent, the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Speaking at the pre match conference Cavalli rated the players in the Nigerian team as some of the best talents in the world at the moment, and also players who are the future of football in Africa.

The coach who presently handles Algerian side MC Oran said he knew today’s clash won’t be an easy ride for his lads due to the quality in the team of Nigeria lead by coach Gernot Rohr.

“ Nigeria are one of the most interesting team to watch in Africa at the moment. They have some of the best emerging talents in the world, which will make today’s game a classic”, the 57 year old said.

“ It’s a privilege to play Nigeria. It’ll be a good game. Nigeria will reveal our competitive levels today”.

His captain and goalkeeper Nicolas Penneteau also echoed the manager’s thought in telling fans of both teams to expect a cracker, which he hopes will also help improve him as a player.

“ I’m happy to wear the Corsica colours for the second time, hoping to have a good game against Nigeria,” he said.

