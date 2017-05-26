Corsica FA offers free tickets to children

The Corsica Federation, Ligue Corse de Football, have offered free tickets to children up to twelve years old living in the Island to watch today’s friendly between Corsica and Nigeria.

The Squadra Corsa Association presided by Dédé Discala says he wants to give an opportunity to the children and their companion to see the big names on the Nigerian team, including Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa.

‘’We want them to share this moment and that it remains a beautiful memory for them,” Dédé Discala was quoted as saying by Corse Matin.

“Around the flags of Corsica and Nigeria, it seemed interesting to us to send the message of a welcoming island with children, social categories and very different origins.

‘’That is what it is to live together and it is very important for us.’’

The children will welcome the two national teams to the pitch before joining the spectators to watch the game, which begins at 2000 hours.

The post Corsica FA offers free tickets to children appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

