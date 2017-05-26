Corsica Friendly: Echiejile [@EldersonEch] to Captain Eagles

Monaco defender Elderson Echiejile will captain the Super Eagles in their international friendly against

Corsica on Friday night, the Nigeria Football Federation has announced.

With the absence of substantive skipper Obi Mikel, Echiejile is the most experienced player in the squad, having made his Super Eagles debut eight years ago.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the left fullback and manager Gernot Rohr say they expect Corsica to put up a good fight to serve as preparation for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier with South Africa. Echiejile said: ”We expect a physically competitive game to serve as preparation for our upcoming matches.”

Rohr added: ”I have played against Corsica here before with other national teams. I expect good game and atmosphere.”

The press conference was also attended by Corsica national team coach, Jean Michel Cavalli and goalkeeper Nicolas Pennteau.

Super Eagles and AS Monaco wing-back Elderson Echiejile has said the Super Eagles will not underrate the Corsica Senior National Team when both sides lock horns today evening at the Stade Francois Coty, Ajaccio.

The Super Eagles play the tiny island of Corsica in a warm up game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on the 10th of June, and despite Corsica’s non- affiliation with either UEFA or FIFA, Echiejile says they expect some kind of challenge from the team.

“I know a bit about them, when I was here in France. Most of their players play in the Ligue One, so I expect a tough challenge from them. We cannot afford to, and will not underrate them,” Elderson told thenff.com

A number of first –team players are not in Corsica either as a result of visa hitch or injury, but Nigeria’s

