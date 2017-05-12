Corsica ‘ll give Eagles a good challenge – Rohr

The proposed friendly between the Nigeria senior national team and the national team of Corsica won’t be a walk in the park for the Nigerians, according to Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

Corsica national football team is the unofficial football team for the island of Corsica, France, and they will play against the Super Eagles on the 26th of May in a friendly game scheduled to take place in Ajaccio.

The team comprising of players born in the Corsica region of France won’t be push over as many thought, despite not being an affiliate of FIFA, according to coach Rohr.

“ Corsica will give us a firm test, they have very good players and am expecting them to be very hard to beat. They have not lost in their last six games including a 1-0 win over Bulgaria. They are no push over”, Rohr said.

The last time Corsica lost a game was on the 14th of May 1998, losing 0-1 to Cameroon.

They defeated fellow regional side Brittany national team 2-0, before drawing 1-1 against Gabon which was followed by a shock 1-0 win over Bulgaria and another win over Burkina Faso on the 29th of May 2015.

Games against other regional sides, namely Basque and A Squadra Internaziunale have ended in a 1-1 and 2-2 draw respectively with the game against Nigeria set to be their fourth game against a national teams affiliated to FIFA in three years.

The post Corsica ‘ll give Eagles a good challenge – Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

