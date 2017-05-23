Cosatu bans Zuma from addressing Cosatu gatherings – Mail & Guardian
Labour federation Cosatu will not allow ANC president Jacob Zuma address any of its gatherings because it does not trust or support his leadership, and want him to step down. “President Jacob Zuma will no longer be welcome to address Cosatu activities.
