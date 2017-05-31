Cosatu calls on Zuma to condemn protests outside Mapaila’s home – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Cosatu calls on Zuma to condemn protests outside Mapaila's home
Eyewitness News
Cosatu's second Deputy President Zingiswa Losi says the central committee meeting condemns the protest outside Mapaila's home. Solly Mapaila. Picture: EWN. Jacob Zuma · Blade Nzimande · Solly Mapaila · SACP second deputy president Solly Mapaila.
