Cosatu decides on march to Union Buildings – News24
|
News24
|
Cosatu decides on march to Union Buildings
News24
Pretoria – Some of trade union federation Cosatu's affiliates on Wednesday proposed a march to ANC headquarters Luthuli House to demand that President Jacob Zuma step down as head of state. Following discussions at Cosatu's central committee …
Cosatu unions divided on march to Luthuli House
Cosatu brings president to heel, reiterates unwavering support for Ramaphosa
Cosatu delegates call for decisive action against Zuma
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!