End of road for Zuma after Cosatu bans him from addressing meetings – analyst – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
End of road for Zuma after Cosatu bans him from addressing meetings – analyst
Citizen
The move is a clear indication that the political space in which the under-fire leader can manoeuvre is growing smaller, according to political analyst Andre Duvenhage. It could be a cold winter for President Jacob Zuma after his former ally, trade …
[ANALYSIS] Politics in the Age of Lies
Crunch time for the ANC: Rand rallies on rare opportunity to boot out Zuma
Zuma banned from addressing Cosatu gatherings
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!