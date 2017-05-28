Costa: I’ll Only Leave Chelsea For Atletico

Diego Costa says the only way he is leaving Chelsea is for his former club of Atletico Madrid.

Costa spoke to Spanish journalists after the FA Cup final , saying he is happy with life at London.

The Spanish striker has been linked with a move to China, but he insists if he is to be sold, it will be to his former team.

“I will only leave Chelsea for Atletico,” Costa said. “If not, I will stay here. I’m not interested in other clubs.

“I have a contract and no intention of leaving, but if there are changes to be made that might reduce my chances, if the coach won’t count on me anymore or is to give space for another striker, I know that I’ll have to leave.

“Everyone know what my preferred club is, there’s nothing to hide.”

The post Costa: I’ll Only Leave Chelsea For Atletico appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

