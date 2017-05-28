Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Costa says he won’t go to China if leaving Chelsea

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year’s World Cup. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that recent speculation has linked the Spaniard with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian. After losing 1-2 in the English FA Cup final match to Arsenal on Saturday, Costa told Spanish media that former club Atletico Madrid were the only team he would leave for.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.