Costa to become highest-paid player

•Tianjin Quanjian close in £75m deal

•To earn £620k a week

Diego Costa is closing in on a move to China that will see him become the best-paid player in world football.

Tianjin Quanjian believe they have an agreement in principle to complete a stunning £75million deal for the Chelsea forward this summer having failed with an attempted swoop in January.

Tianjin, who are managed by Fabio Cannavaro, were plotting a second bid for Costa.

And the Chinese club are now confident of making the money-spinning signing in the coming weeks.

If, as expected, the switch is ratified, Costa will become the highest-paid player on the planet – earning an eye-watering £620,000 per week after tax.

Photographs emerged last week of Costa meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, at which Tianjin officials were understood to be present.

Suggestions that Costa has already signed a deal are premature, but provided there are no last-minute hitches the Spain striker seems certain to sign.

Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge has been under a shadow ever since January, when the club turned down Tianjin’s approach.

The post Costa to become highest-paid player appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

