Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cote d’Ivoire in Succession Schisms and Unending Dividends of Rebellion?

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Ademola Araoye Ivorian troops are back in the streets. Three months after a supposedly successful negotiation in January, 2017 of the payment of bonuses to the rank and file of disgruntled Ivorian army personnel and some demobilized soldiers, in mid May, 2017 is witnessing another mutiny over same matter. Approximately 9000 armed Ivorian troops, led from the base in Bouake, have returned into the streets to violently reinstate their demand for the payment of the outstanding war bonuses of 7 million CFA francs(U$10,000).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.