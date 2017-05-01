Could Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress look like this? Royal favourite Emilia Wickstead debuts her bridal collection – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Could Pippa Middleton's wedding dress look like this? Royal favourite Emilia Wickstead debuts her bridal collection
Telegraph.co.uk
When Emilia Wickstead married in Tuscany in 2011, she inadvertently created a starting point for a new tangent of her then-recently established label, which was fast gaining a reputation for its modern, polished pieces imbued with a timeless kind of …
Pippa Middleton and fiance have five meetings with vicar
Pippa Middleton Wedding Dress, Decor, and Theme Ideas
Pippa Middleton How world-famous bridesmaid will dress on her big day
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!