Council, aviation regulator to collaborate on consumer rights

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Travel | 0 comments

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday agreed to collaboration towards ensuring the rights of the consumers in the aviation sector. Mr Babatunde Irukera, the new CPC Executive Secretary, disclosed this after meeting with the NCAA Director of Consumer Protection, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi in Abuja. Cue in audio…

