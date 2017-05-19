Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coup: Any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be resisted – APC

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, said any attempt to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will be resisted by Nigerians. National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this while reacting to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai’s warning, that some politicians were approaching soldiers. While speaking with journalists in […]

Coup: Any attempt to overthrow Buhari will be resisted – APC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.