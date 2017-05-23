Coup: Don’t ever try it, Tinubu, Reps warn Army

By Emman Ovuakporie, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebun Sessou

LAGOS—Stern warning against a military coup came, yesterday, from leading All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who warned those contemplating the derailment of the country’s democracy to perish the thought.

Tinubu spoke in Lagos just as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, echoed the same sentiments, warning the populace that the worst civilian regime was far better than the best of military regimes.

Tinubu spoke at a Special Joint Parliamentary session organized by the Lagos State House of Assembly, to commemorate Lagos@50 and the second anniversary of the 8th Assembly.

The former governor of Lagos State said the nation had gone too far to allow a thing like a military coup to happen again, stressing that such move would be resisted at all costs.

He said: “I will not fail to sound a caution to us all. The precious thing we have (democracy) that we are now trying to perfect is not guaranteed to us. We must sweat hard and think wisely if we are to keep it.

“There will always be some people who want to undermine democracy. These people gain more from the government in the dark. Just a few days ago, we had a warning that some people were trying to entice the military out of the barracks. I say don’t try it. I want to add my voice to that warning.

‘’Those who think they can break the democracy so many of us laboured for and for which too many people sacrificed their lives, are mistaken.

“Nigeria has come too far for such a thing to happen. Those people behind such idea will find no fertile ground to plant their seed in Lagos. We will not buy their sad product; whatever they want to sell is a bad product and we are going to reject it.

“We tell them, move away from here because Lagos State will resist it, Lagos State is saying move away from it, don’t think about it, we are all staying together to grow our democracy.”

While commenting on Lagos @ 50 anniversary, the APC leader said it was worth considering the achievements that the state had recorded in the last 50 years.

He said in midst of the celebration, it was important to place emphasis on the need to create more opportunities for the people.

Tinubu continued: “We also have realized that we need to do more in order to create more opportunities, better education, improved housing and more jobs for many of our people so that all can witness the full blossom of growth and prosperity.

“We succeeded in taking Lagos to an enviable height; we set the agenda for progress and today that progress is being felt because the executive and legislature cooperated.

“This has continued from Fashola to Ambode. This cooperation does not erode on your oversight responsibility.”

Legislature weakened by coups— Ambode

In his address, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode recalled that since creation, the state had been a shining example and critical hub of socio-economic and political development, saying the harmonious relationship between the three arms of government in Nigeria, which is reflective in the governance model of Lagos State, promoted the interest and welfare of the people.

He also warned on the reverses military incursions bring on the legislative branch of government.

“It is on record that military incursion into governance has always made the legislature its first victim by suspending the constitution with all powers against the wishes of our people.

‘’Therefore, the legislature can be said to be the most exposed in governance model in the current democratic dispensation, if we have to give its true meaning and relevance in a representative government.”

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa and the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also echoed the speaker’s assertions.

Also sharing the same sentiments at a one-day public hearing in the House of Representatives, yesterday, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, warned the military to steer clear the political terrain, saying the worst democratic administration was far better than the most benevolent military government.

Lasun, who did not mince words, despite the heavy representation of the military at the hearing, said: “What we’ve heard in the last two weeks about the military and coup has been scary.

‘’Though it might sound trivial, but the truth is that the worst civilian administration is far better than the best military administration. But I thank God that today, I can see a general among us.”

The army general he was referring to was Brig-Gen Sam Ndalolo, who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai.

Following that, the Deputy Speaker said the House is also strongly pondering the proposal for independent candidates during elections.

In his address, at the hearing, the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, charged stakeholders to be conscious of the effects of the 12 proposed amendments under consideration at the hearing.

“Experience has shown that good electoral system, governed by an efficient and effective legal framework is an inescapable prerequisite for the conduct of free, fair and credible election, enthronement of good governance which will ensure peace and stability in the polity, he maintained.

“Conversely, it is a globally established fact that a flawed electoral system is a huge threat to any democracy and can constitute an invitation to anarchy.

“While we continue to acknowledge the reasonable improvements recorded during the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, where the ruling political party lost the elections and accepted the outcome of the process, we cannot pretend that the election was without flaws some of which bordered on lacunae in the legal framework.

“The case in Kogi State governorship election in which a candidate died after the ballot but before the declaration of results present a classical example of such limitations in the Electoral Act, among others, that require reform in the law.

“This Public Hearing is, therefore, of critical importance in settling these questions. Permit me to use this opportunity also to implore the Ad-Hoc Committee on Constitution Review to also be guided by the need to conclude all Constitutional amendments or alterations relating to electoral matters early enough in order to give the Election Management Body, INEC, enough time to plan the 2019 general elections.”

In his presentation, Chairman Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, Mohammed Namado canvassed the improvement of internal democracy as a way of ensuring the 2019 elections came out better than the 2015 elections.

The public hearing was presided over by Rep. Aishatu Dukku, the chairperson of the House Committee on Electoral Matters.

