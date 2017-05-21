Pages Navigation Menu

Coup: Nigerian Army begins investigation on Soldiers

Posted on May 21, 2017

The recent news of a suspected coup has allowed the Nigerian Army to begin an internal search for soldiers and officers suspected to be engaging in political meetings, a top military source has told SUNDAY PUNCH. The source said that some arrests may have been made, but that the information was being kept as top secret …

