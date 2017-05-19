Coup: Nigerians Will Defend Their Democracy – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that Nigerians will defend their democracy, noting that if there was any thing such as coup in Nigeria “it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy.”

While speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Abdullahi explained why the party initially hesitated to react.

“We have hesitated to react so far because we think that the house belongs to us, so we wanted to wait for Nigerians to react and Nigerians have reacted.

“If there was any such thing in the offing, I think it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy”, he said.

Recall that the Army through Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, had said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, received information that some individuals were approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons.

Hence Buratai warned that such persons desist from these acts. He went further to say that the Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear Constitutional roles and responsibilities and therefore warned and advised all officers and soldiers interested in politics, to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.

