Coup: No plans to take over power from Buhari – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims of coup by the military to usurp power from President Muhammadu Buhari. Recall that there are rumours of a possible takeover of power by this Military. This was further fueled by a statement credited to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai where he claimed some politicians were approaching […]

Coup: No plans to take over power from Buhari – Defence Headquarters

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

