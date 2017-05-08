Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged coup plotter ‘penniless, desperate’ – Magistrate – News24

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Alleged coup plotter 'penniless, desperate' – Magistrate
News24
Elvis Ramosebudi makes his way to the cells at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. (Nation Nyoka, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next. SA celebrity busted for drunken …
[BREAKING] Cabinet assassination plot suspect granted bailEyewitness News
419 scam should not be excluded in 'coup plotter' case: courtTimes LIVE
Alleged #CoupPlotter Elvis Ramosebudi out on bailIndependent Online
Herald live –Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog) –Mail & Guardian –Jacaranda FM
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.