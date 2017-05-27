Pages Navigation Menu

Shettima: More schools in north than south but 14m children out of school in region

Posted on May 27, 2017


TheCable

Shettima: More schools in north than south but 14m children out of school in region
TheCable
Kashim Shettima, Borno state governor and chairman of the northern governors' forum, says the north has more public primary schools than the south but 14 million children are out of school in the region. Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of …
