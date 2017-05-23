Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aregbesola calls for probe of coup allegation – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aregbesola calls for probe of coup allegation
Vanguard
Osogbo – The Governor of Osun state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday moved a motion for the probe of the claim on the allegation that politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup in the country, even as the state House of Assembly
Aregbesola seeks probe of alleged coup alertGuardian (blog)
Coup rumours: Erring military officers should be sanctioned, says AregbesolaTheCable
Nigeria: Giant Strides of the AjeleAllAfrica.com
The Nation Newspaper –News Ghana
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.