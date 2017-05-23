Aregbesola calls for probe of coup allegation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aregbesola calls for probe of coup allegation
Vanguard
Osogbo – The Governor of Osun state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday moved a motion for the probe of the claim on the allegation that politicians are putting pressure on the military to stage a coup in the country, even as the state House of Assembly …
Aregbesola seeks probe of alleged coup alert
Coup rumours: Erring military officers should be sanctioned, says Aregbesola
Nigeria: Giant Strides of the Ajele
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!