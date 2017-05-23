Coup threat is real, don’t keep quiet – Pilgrims boss warns Churches

Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has called on Christians to say no to military coup​. He warned that the threat was real​ ​and that ​Christians must rise to defend the nation’s values and democracy. Uja​, told newsmen in Abuja​ on Tuesday, that many times​, the church just sits and watch […]

