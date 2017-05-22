Coup will be resisted, says Tinubu

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Monday, said that Lagosians will resist any coup plots, as it would not provide fertile ground for any undemocratic actions.

Speaking at a special parliamentary session to celebrate Lagos at 50 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tinubu, who noted that Nigeria has gone too far democratically to allow anti-democratic forces into its governance process, said that those enticing the military to come out of the barracks wanted to undermine the present democratic process.

According to him, the coup plotters “will not get ready buyers for their product,” because a lot of people sustained injuries and sacrificed their lives for the country to have its present democracy. He, therefore, called on all those planning to stage a coup to move away from it and have a rethink.

[a

Tinubu stated that it was clear that the welfare of the people and development of Lagos are of priority for the governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode and members of the House of Assembly, especially if the projects and activities within the state were spotlighted.

He noted that though there had been efforts to uplift the living standard of the people but there was still a lot more to be done, especially if the leaders and the people work together.

“As a state, we have shown that we can do great things to enhance the standard of living of our people. But we have so much more to do, to create opportunities and job for our people so that more people can witness more prosperity.”

He commended the members of the House of the Assembly for being supportive, noting that while most public attention focuses on the executive, without the legislative, the executive is half strong.

For him, the partnership not tension is what is needed for the people to reap the fruit of democracy.

On his part, Ambode maintained that the Lagos 8th Assembly has been the benchmark for other legislative houses in Nigeria, saying it has been responsible and innovative in the discharge of its duties.

The Governor stated that it has been superlative in its performance and the success story of Lagos cannot be documented without the contribution of the leaders and members of the Assembly, past and present.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

