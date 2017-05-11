Couple sells six-year-old daughter for N400,000 – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Couple sells six-year-old daughter for N400,000
Guardian (blog)
The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, yesterday said they had arrested a couple for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for N400,000. • Robbers raid police station, steal officers' money, phones. The Commissioner …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
