Couple trade their daughter to pay bills

The Cross River Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested a couple for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for N400,000. Presenting the couple before newsmen, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, the state Commissioner of Police, said the suspects were arrested at Ikom Local Government area on April 26 following a tip-off. According to Inuwa, the couple …

