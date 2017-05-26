Court adjourns Ladoja’s trial – The Nation Newspaper
|
Vanguard
|
Court adjourns Ladoja's trial
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the trial of former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja till July 4. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned him and former Finance Commissioner Waheed Akanbi for allegedly …
N4.7bn: Court adjourns Ladoja, aide's trial to June 4
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!