Court adjourns Ladoja's trial

Court adjourns Ladoja's trial
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned the trial of former Oyo State Governor Rashidi Ladoja till July 4. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned him and former Finance Commissioner Waheed Akanbi for allegedly …
N4.7bn: Court adjourns Ladoja, aide's trial to June 4

