Court adjourns N10bn defamation suit against lawyer till Sept. 21

Abuja – An FCT High Court, Apo, on Thursday adjourned a N10 billion defamation suit filed by David Aiyedogbon against Mr Emeka Ugwuonye till Sept. 21 for hearing.

Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned the suit, saying that the defendant’s counsel, Olajunwon Oluwatosin did not give the court a cogent reason for the hearing of his motion to be further adjourned.

Oluwatosin had earlier told the court that he could not proceed with its motion because he was still regularising the processes.

He cited Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution and asked for an adjournment to do the needful, saying that justice rushed was justice crushed.

Justice Kekemeke struck out the motion, saying that fair hearing was not a masquerade, and a party seeking such had failed to do so.

Kekemeke ordered the defendant to pay the sum of N10, 000 as cost to the plaintiff and adjourned the case till Sept. 21 for hearing.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Tony Ogbulafor said Oluwatosin’s application was strange because the defendant appeared in person on May 4, and was served him with a fresh motion in court on the said date.

He said he was still ready to reply the defendant on point of law on the said date but the defendant asked for an adjournment to prepare to move his motion today, May 18.

Following the court’s ruling, Ogbulafor sought for a date to prepare for the hearing of the suit because he came to court for the hearing of the motion.

The defendant had filed a motion dated May 3 challenging a N20, 000 cost earlier slammed on him by the court for refusing to move an earlier motion.

His motion challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit and he told the court his absence in previous sittings were not deliberate.

Recall that the plaintiff filed a N10 billion defamation of character suit against the defendant for accusing him of having something to do with the sudden disappearance of his estranged wife, Aiyedogbon Charity.

The plaintiff also sought ‎an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant’s agents, privies and associates from making further defamatory publications against him and his family members.

The claim also states that the defendant posted on the Due Process Advocates (DPA), a Facebook group claiming to have evidence of the involvement of the plaintiff in Charity’s disappearance and murder.

Charity has been missing since May 2016. (NAN)

The post Court adjourns N10bn defamation suit against lawyer till Sept. 21 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

