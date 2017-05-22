Court adjourns ruling on criminal contempt against MTN

A Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday adjourned ruling on a charge of criminal contempt against Mr Isiaka Olagunju, an MTN counsel, until June 21. The presiding judge, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, gave the ruling in a case challenging unnecessary deductions of call credits against the communication outfit. Mr Oluwole Aluko, the plaintiff, had instituted a legal action against MTN in 2016 where he alleged that the company was unnecessarily deducting call credits from his three MTN lines due to unsolicited caller tones.

