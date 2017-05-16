Pages Navigation Menu

Court asked to nullify 2015 election, FEC

Posted on May 16, 2017

A Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to nullify the 2015 presidential election largely won by the all Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the ground of violation of campaign expenses limit during the poll. The court was also asked to order President Muhammadu Buhari who won the presidential […]

