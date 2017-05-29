Pages Navigation Menu

Court bars LGs in Nigeria from conducting marriages, declares certificates illegal

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos High Court has barred local government areas from conducting marriages across the country. The court, in a judgment, declared that the Local Government Unified Marriage Certificate was unknown to law and therefore unconstitutional, null and void. A Certified True Copy of the judgment by Justice I. O. Harrison of Court 37, General Civil […]

