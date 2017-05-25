Court declines Ubah’s freedom from DSS custody

An FCT High Court, Jabi on Thursday rejected the application of Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, the Chairman of Capital Oil to secure freedom from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS). Ubah was arrested by the DSS on May 5, over alleged diversion of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

