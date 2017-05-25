Court declines Ubah’s freedom from DSS custody
An FCT High Court, Jabi on Thursday rejected the application of Mr Ifeanyi Ubah, the Chairman of Capital Oil to secure freedom from the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS). Ubah was arrested by the DSS on May 5, over alleged diversion of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the […]
