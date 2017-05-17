Court dissolves 9-year old marriage in Ibadan

The nine years old marriage between Muideen Akinyemi and Maroofat has been dissolved over disobedience, disrespect and laziness.

President of Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Mr Ademola Odunade, dissolved the marriage on Wednesday.

Odunade held that the court had no option but to put an end to the union between Muideen and Maroofat because the duo refused any amicable settlement.

He granted Maroofat custody of the two children while Muideen was ordered to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000 for the children in addition to being responsible for their education and welfare.

“Muideen shall also pay N12, 000 for one year accommodation for Maroofat and the children as well as N3,000 for the movement of her belongings”, the arbitrator stated.

Muideen had told the court that his wife was highly disobedient, a trouble maker, highly disrespectful and lazy.

Maroofat said that the plaintiff was such an ingrate and irresponsible husband.

“My lord, Muideen is such an ingrate because I risked all that I have in my life to ensure that he becomes successful educationally and in his career”, she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Muideen is a building contractor and resides at Iwo road while Maroofat is a trader and resides at New Gbagi area of Ibadan.

The post Court dissolves 9-year old marriage in Ibadan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

