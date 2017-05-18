Court dissolves marriage over wife’s late night outing, stubbornness

Ikorodu( Lagos State) – An Ikorodu Customary Court, Lagos, on Thursday dissolved the five-year-old marriage, between Olasunkanmi Oyebola and his wife, Seun, on grounds of stubbornness and late night outing.

Oyebola, 48, a village head in Mowo Town, Ikorodu, who sought dissolution of the marriage, also accused the wife of persistently charging her cell phone in the neighbourhood.

The Court’s President, Mrs Funmi Adeola, dissolved the marriage based on irreconcilable differences.

” I hereby dissolve this marriage as reconciliation proved abortive, the petitioner should pay N50,000 compensation to the wife.

“The custody of the children is hereby granted to their mother, Mrs Seun Oyebola, 40, an auxiliary nurse, pending the outcome of the family court decision,” she said.

The court also ordered the petitioner to provide for the upkeep of the children, including their education.

The petitioner had on Feb.18, 2016, approached the court for dissolution of the marriage over wife’s stubbornness, especially her attitude of charging her phone in the neighbourhood.

”My wife is very stubborn, arrogant, disrespectful and likes late night outing.

”She usually goes to neighbours to charge her phone and will not come home early enough to attend to her family.

“I have warned her severally, I have endured her a lot, but she refused to heed to my warning, I’m totally fed up, please separate us,” he pleaded.

The respondent did not deny the allegations.

The post Court dissolves marriage over wife’s late night outing, stubbornness appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

