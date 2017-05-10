Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court grants amnesty to 66 inmates at Kiri Kiri prison

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

66 inmates awaiting trials at the  Kiri-Kiri Medium Security prison have been released by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, on Tuesday. Atildade freed the inmates, who were being held for alleged non-capital offences, during his visit to the prison. She noted that the move was part of the efforts of the …

The post Court grants amnesty to 66 inmates at Kiri Kiri prison appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.