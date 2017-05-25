Court grants attempted kidnapper bail of N100, 000

An electrician, Ramon Suleiman, 33, was on Thursday granted N100,000 bail by an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnap attempt.

Suleiman was also ordered to produce two sureties in like sum.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, directed that one of the sureties must be his blood relation with means of identification, while the other must be a civil servant on Grade level 9.

She then adjourned the case until June 27 for hearing.

Newsmen report that the Suleiman, residing on Iwo Road in Ibadan, allegedly attempted to kidnap a child from Aba-Ode Estate, Soka, Ibadan.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Salewa Hammed, told the court that Suleiman was caught loitering in the area in an attempt to kidnap the child on May 21 at about 5.00 p.m. Hammed said that the accused took to his heels when he was being questioned by the police.

“He was later apprehended by landlords in the area and handed over to the police,’’ Hammed said.

Hammed said the offence contravened Section 508 and punishable under Section 509 of the Criminal Code Caps 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum, she, adjourned the case till June 27 for mention.

