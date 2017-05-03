Pages Navigation Menu

Court grants Babangida Aliyu bail

Former Governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu has been granted bail by the Minna High court.

Also granted bail was his former Chief of Staff Umaru Nasko.

More details soon

