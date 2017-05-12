Court grants bail to former FCT minister

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed,has been released on bail by an FCT High Court Justice Abubakar Talba granted Mohammed bail in the sum of N500m with two sureties in like sum. The judge ruled that one of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must be a director of …

The post Court grants bail to former FCT minister appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

