Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court grants former NNPC director permission to travel for medical treatment

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, ( NNPC) Andrew Yakubu,has gotten his request to travel for three weeks based on medical treatment granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja.  The prosecuting counsel, Mr Ben Ikani,did not oppose the application by the former  but he urged the court to release the passport to …

The post Court grants former NNPC director permission to travel for medical treatment appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.