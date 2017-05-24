Pages Navigation Menu

Andrew Yakubu Court permits Ex-NNPC boss who ‘looted’ $9.7m to travel abroad for medicals – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017


The Nation Newspaper

Andrew Yakubu Court permits Ex-NNPC boss who 'looted' $9.7m to travel abroad for medicals
Pulse Nigeria
Justice A. R. Mohammed gave the defendant the go-ahead to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up. Published: 24.05.2017 , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail. search. Image …
Court grants former NNPC boss, Yakubu, permission to travel abroadPremium Times
Court frees ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu for medical tripThe Nation Newspaper
Court grants embattled NNPC boss, Yakubu's request for medical trip to UKDaily Post Nigeria
TheCable –The Streetjournal –YNaija
all 9 news articles »



