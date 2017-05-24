Andrew Yakubu Court permits Ex-NNPC boss who ‘looted’ $9.7m to travel abroad for medicals – Pulse Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
Andrew Yakubu Court permits Ex-NNPC boss who 'looted' $9.7m to travel abroad for medicals
Pulse Nigeria
Justice A. R. Mohammed gave the defendant the go-ahead to travel to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up. Published: 24.05.2017 , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail. search. Image …
