Court grants N200,000 bail to mechanic charged with theft

Abuja – A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday, granted bail in the sum of N200,000 to 47-year-old mechanic, Tony Ibrahim, of Orozo, FCT, for alleged theft.

Ibrahim is standing trial for alleged criminal breach of trust and theft, contrary to sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Hassan Ishaq, admitted the defendant to bail with a reliable and reasonable surety in like sum.

He said the surety must live within the jurisdiction of the court and his/her address must be verified by officer of the court.

Ishaq added that the surety must submit his/her drivers’ licence or national identity card with the court registrar.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mamud Ismail, told the court that the matter was reported by

Fred Eguedike, also of Karu, at Karu Police Station on May 14.

Ismail said the complainant had on May 14 entrusted his car, a Mazda 323, with the defendant for repairs and servicing.

He added that the complainant left N200,000 in the car and went away for about thirty minutes and when he returned to collect the car, he discovered that the money was not there.

After listening to the charges, the defendant pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned till July 11 for hearing.

