Court grants three persons bail of N300,000 for stealing oranges

Posted on May 10, 2017

An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court in Osun on Wednesday granted N100, 000 bail to each of three accused persons charged with assault and stealing of oranges. The accused persons are: Bisiriyu Ojuade, 55; Salisu Ojuade, 45, and Simiat Ojuade, 43. Magistrate Olalekan Ijiyode also ordered the accused persons to swear to affidavits of means with each …

